Edupayala temple in Medak to shut for 7 days as EO tests corona positive

Edupayala Vana Durga temple in Medak has been closed after the temple executive officer tested positive for coronavirus. The officer is said to have been suffering from fever for the past two days and underwent coronavirus tests, the results of which came negative.

As the fever did not subside, the officer underwent a chest scan which showed positive results for coronavirus. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and is undergoing treatment. The healthcare officials are identifying the persons who closed with the officer and asked them to undergo coronavirus tests.

Following the officer testing positive for the virus, the temple has been closed for devotees. Medak RDO Sai Ram said that the temple will remain closed for seven days. However, abhishekam and other rituals will be done as usual.

A special medical camp has been arranged on behalf of Pochanpalli at Edupayala. The healthcare officials said that temple officers and priests have undergone coronavirus tests and the results are awaited.