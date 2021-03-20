Effective management is key: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan congratulated the Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) for withstanding the test of times and still going strong in its 57 years journey, connecting and serving the management professionals.



Addressing as chief guest at the HMA's 48th Annual Awards ceremony here on Saturday, she said that the management was the key aspect of sustainability and progress at all levels. "Management is not restricted only to professionals of BBA and MBA, but it applies to all," she added.

Explaining the importance of management, she said individuals' right from the time they get up to the time they hit the bed should be properly and effectively managed. Management is crucial for day-to-day work as we must know how to balance. She stated that skill management was important for the country's growth. "We also need to work on stress management, especially during the times of Covid-19 pandemic which has taught the importance of sustainable management of nature and natural resources," she said.

She applauded the Hyderabad Management Association for recognising and felicitating the management professions in different categories of management and congratulated each of them for the nation-building activities which have earned them the awards. Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NMDC Sumit Deb was the guest of honour and the HMA president, Sanjay Kapoor presided over the event in which the awards were presented in recognition of the achievements of people in different fields.