Efforts on for best infra in Karimnagar: Gangula

Karimnagar: The government was making all efforts to provide facilities and amenities in Karimnagar, said Minister Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar.

On Monday, the Minister and Mayor Sunil Rao laid the foundation stone for various development works as part of the Karimnagar development. They both directed the concerned officials to complete the work started in accordance with the quality standards and complete the facilities expeditiously.

Kamalakar said that Karimnagar would become a great city in the State as the Telangana government was making efforts to solve the problems of the people in every division across the city through various development works and providing them with the better facilities they need.

Chief Minister KCR with his love for Karimnagar city has sanctioned the city Rs 347 crore under CM Assurances. With the special funds allotted by the Chief Minister, development work like construction of CC roads, construction of drainages, drinking water pipeline and others have been taken up in all divisions across the city and 75 per cent works are completed.

Mayor Sunil Rao said that in addition to the funds received in the form of various grants and with the funds released by the government under CM Assurances various development works were on fast track

He said there was already a large-scale ongoing process on a war footing in each division. Every division across the city would be transformed into a problem-free division in the coming days. Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroop Rani Harishankar and others were present.