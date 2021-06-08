Efforts on to develop towns, cities: Minister KTR

Jagtial: Under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, efforts were being made to develop model towns and cities in Telangana, asserted Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. Despite Covid-19 pandemic's impact on revenues, the State government had accorded priority to development of urban areas with focus on sanitation, greenery, drinking water and improving basic amenities, he said.

On Monday, KTR launched several development works in Korutla and Metpally municipalities and inaugurated Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) at Korutla and laid foundation for the construction of vegetable and meat market in Metpally.

Speaking to the media at Metpally, the Minister noted that before the formation of Telangana State, there were only 68 municipalities and now there are 142 urban local bodies (ULBs). Rs 148 crore was being released to the ULBs by the government under Pattana Pragathi, he informed.

Except Hyderabad, a budget of Rs 200 crore was allotted to 141 municipalities to construct Vaikunta Dhamams for conducting funerals in a dignified manner. It was planned to complete these constructions in this year, he said.

Minister KTR informed that the FSTPs were being set up with a cost of Rs 325 crore to ensure disposal of faecal sludge in a scientific manner in all municipalities in the State. Similarly, vegetable and meat markets were being constructed in all the municipalities by spending around of Rs 500 crore. In addition to different development works under Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, the State government is focussing on improving public health infrastructure.

Before separate State formation, there were only four medical colleges, including Osmania, Gandhi and Kakatiya Medical College and RIMS, Adilabad. Five medical colleges were set up in the last few years and recently the government sanctioned Medical Colleges to Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Mahabubabad and Kothagudem, the Minister stated.

SC Development Minister Koppula Eashwar, MLA Vidyasagar Rao, Korutla Municipal Chairperson A Lavanya, District Collector G Ravi, CDMA Commissioner Narayana, ZP Chairperson D Vasantha, SP Sindhu Sharma and others were present on the occasion.