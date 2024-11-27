Efforts to boost rural development highlighted

Gadwal: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department (PR) Commissioner Srujana stated that efforts would be made to improve self-employment opportunities and basic infrastructure in villages.

On Tuesday, Srujana participated as the chief guest in a Gram Sabha organised at the MPDO office in Itikyala Mandal, as part of the Praja Palana Praja Vijayotsavalu (Good Governance Public Celebrations) and Constitution Day programmes.

Srujana highlighted that villages are the foundation of the Constitution and the cornerstone of the country’s development. She mentioned that Gram Sabhas are being held in every village to showcase the state government’s initiatives, schemes, and achievements from the past year.

She emphasised the need for identifying useful developmental works for farmers and rural residents, ensuring coordinated efforts by all departments. She assured that every developmental activity would focus on meeting public needs. She listed initiatives such as vermi compost pits, azolla pits, farm pathways, cattle sheds, and percolation pits as part of village development. Earlier in the day, she inaugurated a cattle shed constructed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and a vermi compost pit within the MPDO office premises.