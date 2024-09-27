Efforts underway to form new municipality

Kothagudem: Steps are being initiated to establish a new corporation in Kothagudem district, following government directives to merge several agency villages with Palvancha and Kothagudem municipalities. Officials have been tasked with preparing necessary proposals for the formation of this new corporation. The proposal aims to combine the Kothagudem and Palvancha municipalities, fulfilling a promise made by Kothagudem MLA Sambasiva Rao during the recent election campaign. He assured voters that he would push for the formation of a new corporation.

In support of this, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, also promised the people that the corporation would be a reality under the Congress government’s leadership. During a visit to Bhadrachalam, MLA Sambasiva Rao personally submitted a petition to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, seeking the formation of the new corporation.

Officials have been actively working on this plan. The district Collectorate recently announced proposals detailing fund transfers from the government to support the creation of the corporation. Reports are also being compiled on merging villages from Lakshmidevipalli, Chunchupalli, and Sujathanagar mandals into the new entity. Population data from Kothagudem and Palvancha municipalities, along with these mandals, is being prepared for submission.

The proposal includes the merger of Kothagudem and Palvancha municipalities, both known as industrial hubs. Kothagudem is the only general seat in the district’s five constituencies.

These areas house major industries such as KTPS, Navabharat, NNDC, Singareni headquarters, and a railway station, making them critical economic centers. Kothagudem and Palvancha are located just ten kilometers apart.

The plan includes the merger of several villages from Chunchupalli, Lakshmidevipalli, and Sujathanagar mandals, including Sujathanagar, Vepalagadda, Mangapet, Three Incline, Rudrampur, and others.

The combined urban population, if the corporation is formed, is expected to reach around 2,77,823, with Kothagudem Municipality contributing 92,654 people, Palvancha Municipality 95,823, and surrounding mandals adding over 89,000 people.