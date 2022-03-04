Efforts underway to put country in right path: CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has been to Jharkhand handed over Rs 10 lakh cheques to the kin of jawan who martyred in Galwan valley clashes 2020 along with the state CM Hemanth Soren.

The families of the martyrs thanked the CM for his gesture.

After handing over the cheques, the Chief Ministers of both the states held discussions on the current political scenario in the country.

Later speaking to media, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that discussions are underway to put the country in the right path. "Had talks with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemanth Soren on the national politics. There is no proper development in the country even after 70 years of Indian independence. There should be more development in the country. It is yet to decide on the path to be chosen for the country's development," Chandrasekhar Rao said.

The Chief Minister who has been on a visit to Delhi, reached Ranchi in a special flight. He was accompanied by Minister V Srinivas Goud, MLC K Kavitha, MP J Santosh Kumar, Telangana State Planning Board member B Vinod Kumar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and TRS general secretary Sravan Kumar Reddy.