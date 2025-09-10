Elaborate arrangements being made for ‘Praja Palana’ Day

Hyderabad: The State government is making elaborate arrangements for celebrating the ‘Praja Palana’ Day on September 17.

State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the special day, marking the ‘integration’ of Hyderabad State into the Indian Union in 1948. A meeting of top officials was held at the Secretariat on Tuesday on the arrangements being made.

Speaking at the meeting, Ramakrishna Rao explained that the Chief Minister of the state will pay homage at the Martyrs’ Stupa in Gun Park in the morning on September 17 and later participate in the ‘Praja Palana’ Day to be held in the Public Garden.

He said that the GHMC Commissioner will be the nodal officer for the program to be held at the Gun Park and other arrangements. He said that on this occasion, the main offices, statues and tourist places in the city should be decorated with lighting. He instructed the Roads and Buildings Department officials to make appropriate arrangements for the meeting to be held in the Public Garden. He said that continuous power supply should be provided and adequate drinking water, sanitation and other basic facilities should be established. He ordered that invitation letters be issued to all public representatives including VVIPs for this program.

It may be mentioned here that the State government in 2024 has decided to celebrate September 17, the day on which Hyderabad State was integrated into the Indian Union in 1948, as Telangana Praja Palana Day.