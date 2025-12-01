Elaborate arrangements in place for CM Revanth’s visit tomorrow

Kothagudem: Aheadof the inauguration of Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Science University in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on December 2 by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao conducted a comprehensive review of the arrangements, here, on Sunday.

MLAs Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao (Kothagudem), Jare Adinarayana (Aswaraopet), Payam Venkateshwarlu (Pinapaka), District Collector Jitesh V Patil, SP Rohit Raju, and other officials accompanied the minister during the inspection.

At a press briefing later, Tummala stated that the government is developing the university as a premier national centre for geosciences, natural resource studies, and mineral research.

He recalled the earlier experience of the Singareni-run School of Mines and explained the efforts made toward establishing a government engineering college in the district.

The minister noted that the absence of a university in the erstwhile Khammam district highlighted the need for a specialised institution. Responding swiftly, the Chief Minister approved the proposal, which was later examined for six months by experts before being formally announced in the Assembly.

“Kothagudem, known as the ‘Home of Mineral Wealth,’ was chosen for the university due to its abundance of rare mineral resources. To honour the contributions of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the Cabinet approved naming the university after him. Located along a national highway, the institute is expected to evolve into a world-class research centre in the coming years,” the minister added.

Later, the Minister shared several development initiatives underway in the region. This includes removal of outdated power units in Palvoncha and establishment of modern, eco-friendly power generation facilities; approval for the construction of the Kothagudem Bypass Road with an outlay of Rs 420 crore, after convincing the Union government; and upgradation of hostel facilities at the district medical college, with approvals expected soon.Tummala informed that under the Sitarama Project, the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 3,400 crore for the construction of distributor canals, including land acquisition for areas such as Pinapaka, Marellapadu, Tummalachervu, Singam Bhopalam, Aswaraopet, Annadaivampadu and Mukamamidi.

“These works will enable the supply of Godavari waters to Vaira, Sathupalli, Madira, Aswaraopet, Kothagudem and Pinapaka constituencies,” he said.

He also informed that work has commenced on the Kothagudem–Yellandu–Hyderabad highway, while the Forest Department has granted clearances for the Bhadrachalam–Manuguru–Eturnagaram–Chautala road. Several other key routes—Suryapet–Rajahmundry–Nagpur–Amaravati—centered around Khammam are nearing completion. Ring roads for Khammam and Bhadradri districts have also been approved.

Meanwhile, Kunamneni expressed satisfaction over the power substation approvals under the Palvoncha rejuvenation plan. He said efforts are underway to build a modern bus stand in Kothagudem with Singareni support, and another in Palvoncha with the help of GENCO.

Later, a district-level review meeting was held to assess preparations for the Chief Minister’s visit.

Collector Patil briefed the minister on progress across departments, while SP Raju presented the security plan.

Tummala instructed officials to maintain strict discipline and ensure flawless arrangements. “Every department must work in close coordination to ensure the Chief Minister’s tour proceeds smoothly,” he said.