Elaborate arrangements in place for Durga idol immersion

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Durga idol immersion procession which started on Thursday evening and will continue till the early hours of Friday.

The police has expected around 6,000 idols to be immersed in the Hussain Sagar lake and a few hundred idols in Himayat Sagar, Osman Sagar, Saroornagar lake, Durgam Cheruvu, Kukatpally lake, Safilguda lake and other water bodies in the city. According to police, Rapid Action Force teams have been deployed at communally sensitive areas including M J Market, Siddiamber Bazar, Charminar, Lal Darwaza to foil any attempts by anti-social elements and to help local police avoid any untoward situation.

The Task Force and City Armed Reserve Police with the Vajra vehicles and water cannons have also been positioned at sensitive areas. On Wednesday, several idols were taken out in procession and immersed in Hussain Sagar and the higher officials from the city police are monitoring the procession and other activities from the Police Control room and the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of the immersion of Durga Idols at Hussain Sagar Lake. Traffic will be diverted at NTR Marg, People's Plaza and Necklace Road on Thursday from 4 pm till the immersion concludes on Friday.