Elated over meeting success, BRS netas see repeat of history

Hyderabad: Upbeat over the success of the Khammam public meeting of the party, many BRS leaders on Thursday felt that history was going to repeat and that the party was likely to have the same success the TRS had after the 2001'Simha Garjana' public meeting in Karimnagar.

The leaders, including several ministers, MLAs and MLCs, spoke about the success of the meeting. They predicted that the BRS would be popular across the country. The leaders also said the presence of national leaders on one platform would help the party get support in the country.

Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said the Khammam meet had the same spirit which the 'Simha Garjana' had during the initial stages of Telangana agitation. "The party initially faced criticism, but later went on to achieve a separate State and also come to power; the same would be repeated now, Reddy asserted.

He said the Khammam meet had laid foundation for the non-Congress and non-BJP coalition; five parties coming on a single platform was itself a victory for the BRS.

The party leaders felt that there are many issues on which the BRS can fight against the BJP rule. A senior party leader said during the Telangana agitation, the TRS had one and only issue of separate State; but now there are many issues to fight with the BJP. The BJP has been focusing on privatisation of public sector companies and trying to hand over natural resources to a few corporate companies. "Adani (Gautam Adani of Adani Group) was at 604th rank in the world when it came to wealth, but now he is third; this was because two Gujaratis- Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, sold everything to two Gujaratis," said Reddy.

Minister E Dayakar Rao said people of the country watched the Khammam public meeting with eagerness and felt that a leader like Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was necessary for the country. The BRS leaders said the party would go aggressive in the coming days to spread across the country.