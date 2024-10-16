Elderly Couple Murdered in Hyderabad Farmhouse

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an elderly couple was found murdered at a farmhouse in Kottaguda, Hyderabad. The victims, identified as Shantamma and Ushayya from Nagar Kurnool, had been working at the farmhouse for some time.

Local authorities have launched an investigation and are actively searching for the culprits behind the brutal killings. The police are exploring all angles to determine the motive for the murder and track down those responsible. The incident has left the local community shaken, as authorities continue their search for the perpetrators.