Elect committed leader Dr Cheruku Sudhakar: Manda Krishna Madiga

Nalgonda: MRPS founder-president Manda Krishna Madiga stated that justice should be done to poor and committed man like Dr Cheruku Sudhakar, who has been fighting tirelessly for the reunification of social forces. It is the responsibility of Telangana society to send Sudhakar to legislative council, he added.

On Friday, the final day for campaigning, MLC candidate for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal constituency Dr Cheruku Sudhakar along with Manda Krishna Madiga and Srikanth Chary's father Venkatachary participated in a bike rally in Nalgonda.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Madiga appealed to graduate voters of Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal constituency to cast their first preference vote to Dr Cheruku Sudhakar, who is the voice of the people. He said that it's the right time to give return gift to Sudhakar by electing him as the MLC, who played key role in Telangana movement and went to jail under PD Act.

Srikantha Chary's father Venkatachary stated that casting vote to Dr Cheruku Sudhakar is like honouring his son Srikantha Chary, who sacrificed his life for separate Telangana. He urged graduate voters of Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam constituency to support Sudhakar in the MLC election to be held on Sunday (March 14).

MLC candidate Cheruku Sudhakar urged the voters to support him to render valuable services to them and to raise the issues of graduates on the floor of legislative council. He fired salvos on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his irresponsible attitude towards unemployed youth and employees of government and private sectors. He criticised that the TRS leaders were giving wrong facts and figures regarding jobs created in the State in the past seven years. He appealed to the graduates it is right time to teach befitting lesson to CM KCR by voting for him in the MLC election.