Telangana: State Election Commission Releases Schedule For Dubbaka By-Election

With the sudden demise of Dubbaka constituency MLA Solipeta Ramalingareddy, his seat became vacant. Thus, the Election Commission has released the schedule for the by-election for this constituency. According to the notification, the election will be scheduled on 3rd November, 2020. Coming to the results, they will get announced on 10th November, 2020. While the last date for nominations is on 16th October and the nominations will be considered on the 17th. The last date for withdrawing the nominations is on 19th October, 2020.

Coming to the contestants, according to the sources, Ramalingareddy's wife Sujata will get the ticket from TRS party while TRS leader Muthyam Reddy's son Srinivas Reddy is also expecting the ticket from the same party. On the other hand, Raghunandan Reddy is expecting the ticket from BJP and Congress leader Nagesgwar Reddy is also hoping to take part in these by-elections.



As the election commission has released the schedule for the by-election, the election code will come into existence from today itself.



Schedule:

Commencement Of Nominations: 9th October, 2020

Last Date For Nominations: 16th October, 2020

Nominations Consideration Date: 17th October, 2020

Last Date For Withdrawing Nominations: 19th October, 2020