Election heat is on in Huzurabad constituency

Karimnagar: The resignation of Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender to his post on Saturday stirred up political activity in the district as it leads to by-election to the Assembly seat. The district, which was the epicenter of many political upheavals in the past, has once again become the centre for stirring political activity with Rajender's removal from the State Cabinet recently.

Huzurabad Assembly constituency had a special place in the State politics right from the formation of the TRS party and the formation of TRS government. Rajender, who once a staunch supporter of the party chief K Chandrashekar Rao and held key Finance Minister post in the first Cabinet after the formation of the State.

However, after the TRS came to power for the second time, it was alleged that a gap was developed between Rajender and the party leadership and his recent comments like 'we are the owners of pink flag' made his situation even worse in the party.

The swift political development during the past few weeks wherein Rajender was suspended from the State Cabinet following allegations of illegal encroachment of assigned lands, led to speculations over the fate of Rajender's political future.

Rajender, who expressed displeasure at being sacked from the Cabinet without asking for an explanation, said that he will announce his decision about future plan after discussing with his followers and people of the constituency.

It was noteworthy that Rajender resigned from his TRS and legislature membership after arriving in Hyderabad amid speculation that he would join the BJP as he was in touch with the leaders of top BJP leaders.

Now, a big debate was going on among TRS and Opposition parties as to who will fill the MLA seat after Rajender's resignation. The TRS has already appointed in-charges of several mandals in the Assembly constituency to isolate Rajender.

Minister T Harish Rao, who was appointed as the in-charge of the constituency, was holding meetings with MPTCs, ZPTCs, sarpanches and ward members from time to time. In addition to that, the constituency TRS cadres were regularly meeting district Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

TRS sources told The Hans India that State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and a senior leader Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao are trying to contest in the by-election.

There were also rumours that the CM might field someone from late V Rajeshwar Rao's family as he happened to be the brother of Rajya Sabha Member Captain V Lakshmikantha Rao. Meanwhile, discussions were going on in political circles that Congress leader Padi Koushik Reddy, who upped his ante against his political rival Rajender, might join the TRS to contest for the seat.

In the case of unforeseen developments, former Minister Inugala Peddi Reddy, who is now in BJP, could also enter the election fray from the ruling party. It was said that he was upset over Rajender's alleged entry into BJP.