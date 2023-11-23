  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Election observer and DEO inspects Postal Ballot Facilitation centre in Mulugu

Election observer and DEO inspects Postal Ballot Facilitation centre in Mulugu
x
Highlights

General Election Observers Savin Bansal and District Election Officer Ila Tripathi visited the Postal Ballot Facilitation Center set up at Mulugu ZPHS Girls on Thursday.

General Election Observers Savin Bansal and District Election Officer Ila Tripathi visited the Postal Ballot Facilitation Center set up at Mulugu ZPHS Girls on Thursday.

On this occasion, the District Election Officer said that along with the staff performing election duties in Mulugu Constituency under Mulugu District along with POs, APOs to utilise the opportunity and cast their vote in

postal ballot.

Mulugu Returning Officer, Special Deputy Collector DS Venkanna and others participated in this programme.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X