Election observer and DEO inspects Postal Ballot Facilitation centre in Mulugu

General Election Observers Savin Bansal and District Election Officer Ila Tripathi visited the Postal Ballot Facilitation Center set up at Mulugu ZPHS Girls on Thursday.

On this occasion, the District Election Officer said that along with the staff performing election duties in Mulugu Constituency under Mulugu District along with POs, APOs to utilise the opportunity and cast their vote in

postal ballot.

Mulugu Returning Officer, Special Deputy Collector DS Venkanna and others participated in this programme.








