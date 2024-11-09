Election of New Executive Committee for Nagar Kurnool District Guest Faculty Association

Nagar Kurnool : In a meeting held at the Nagar Kurnool District Government Degree College, a new executive committee was elected for the district’s Guest Faculty Association. The elected members include Injamuri Dasharatham Yadav as President, Manoj Kumar as General Secretary, Satish Kumar as Honorary President, M.D. Muzaffar as District Convener, and N. Naresh as Treasurer.

The district’s guest faculty extended their congratulations to the new committee, who pledged to work towards resolving issues faced by guest faculty members. The event was attended by faculty members including Balraju, Ravinder Goud, Sudhakar, Ashok Kumar, Shiva, Ramesh, Raghavender, Deepika, Rizwana, Bushra, and Bilqisara.