Live
- Canada discontinues SDS visa programme: What it means for Indian students
- Tayyab Ikram re-elected FIH President, launches global mental health project
- India's structural growth booming across all sectors, not a tale of monopoly: BJP leader Hitesh Jain
- Convict moves Kerala HC for higher wages, more contacts for calls
- Kenya urges vigilance as mpox cases rise
- CM Vijayan should apologise to Oommen Chandy before launching seaplane service: Congress
- Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' Teaser: Power-Packed
- Dry weather has added to challenges, don’t let people suffer in winters: Omar Abdullah to officials
- ‘Come together & resist’: Pralhad Joshi to K’taka people on Waqf row
- No MSME will be left behind in PM Modi’s government: Nirmala Sitharaman
Just In
Election of New Executive Committee for Nagar Kurnool District Guest Faculty Association
Highlights
In a meeting held at the Nagar Kurnool District Government Degree College, a new executive committee was elected for the district’s Guest Faculty Association.
Nagar Kurnool : In a meeting held at the Nagar Kurnool District Government Degree College, a new executive committee was elected for the district’s Guest Faculty Association. The elected members include Injamuri Dasharatham Yadav as President, Manoj Kumar as General Secretary, Satish Kumar as Honorary President, M.D. Muzaffar as District Convener, and N. Naresh as Treasurer.
The district’s guest faculty extended their congratulations to the new committee, who pledged to work towards resolving issues faced by guest faculty members. The event was attended by faculty members including Balraju, Ravinder Goud, Sudhakar, Ashok Kumar, Shiva, Ramesh, Raghavender, Deepika, Rizwana, Bushra, and Bilqisara.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS