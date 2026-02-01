Union Budget to boost Delhi’s development: CM Rekha

New Delhi:Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed confidence on Saturday that the upcoming Union Budget will have a positive impact on the city's development plans. The Union Budget 2026-27 is scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament on Sunday.

In a statement, the chief minister exuded confidence that the Union Budget will also support the goal of building a developed Delhi. She noted that the Central government is actively involved in several important projects in the city.

Central assistance is being provided for ongoing projects related to the cleaning of the Yamuna and the construction of sewage treatment plants. Additionally, the Central government's financial participation continues in the expansion of the upcoming phases of the Delhi Metro.

The partnership between the Central government and the Delhi government in Delhi Metro projects is strengthening the capital's modern transport infrastructure, Gupta said, adding that the city's development was receiving the Centre's consistent help.

"In such a scenario, it is natural to expect that the forthcoming Union Budget will provide fresh momentum to the overall development of Delhi and further strengthen the vision of Viksit Delhi alongside Viksit Bharat," she said.

The chief minister also mentioned that the Central government's schemes to promote solar energy are being effectively implemented in Delhi. Initiatives such as PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna are giving a new direction to the promotion of clean energy and environmental conservation in metros like Delhi, she added.