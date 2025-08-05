Election schedule released for Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank

Warangal: The State Cooperative Election Authority has released the election schedule for the governing body of Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank on July 31. M Valya Naik, Cooperative Officer of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, has been appointed as the Election Officer.

He issued the official notification on August 4. Nomination forms will be accepted on August 8, 11, and 12, followed by scrutiny on August 13.

Withdrawal of nominations, final candidate list, and symbol allocation will take place on August 14. Polling, counting of votes, and declaration of results will all be held on August 21.

Of the 12 board positions, 1 seat is reserved for SC/ST category, 2 for women, and 9 for the open category. Separate colored ballot papers will be used—light blue for SC/ST, light pink for women, and white for open category. The Election Officer stated that the entire process will be conducted in a free, fair, and democratic manner as per the Telangana Cooperative Societies Act, 1964. He urged all registered members in the official voter list to actively participate and exercise their voting rights.