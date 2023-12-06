Live
- Jangaon ZP chief’s last rites performed
- Not competing with Musk or Altman on AI but building real-life use cases: MoS IT
- Speculations surround IT minister appointment
- South Korea urges North Korea to cooperate in uncovering truth of South Korean POWs
- Bengal school job case: Calcutta HC directs serving of notices to WBSSC recruits of 2016
- Apple informs component suppliers to source iPhone 16 batteries from India: Report
- Invitations to Jagan, Chandrababu and KCR for CM oath taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy
- Revanth Reddy resigns from MP post
- Discord Launches Updated Mobile App Experience to Chat and Hang Out on the Go
- BJP will form govt in Telangana soon, claims MLA Raja Singh
Just In
Elections done, now race for cabinet berths
- Senior Congress leaders in Karimnagar district jockeying for minister posts
- Manthani MLA Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar and Adi Srinivas are certain of portfolios
Karimnagar: After a long time, the Congress, which has won eight seats from the joint district is going to form government in the State, there is a discussion in the party that three MLAs from the joint district will get a berth in the cabinet.
It seems that this composition will be done on the basis of seats won in four districts along with social equations. Sources of the party say that Manthani MLA Sridhar Babu from Peddapalli district is certain of getting a berth in the cabinet.
Having worked as a minister in the past, he is recognised as an experienced leader among the three Congress MLAs who have won in Peddapally district and those won from the joint Karimnagar district.
He served as the Chairman of the Manifesto Committee and served as the Congress joint Karimnagar district president for a long time and then served as a member of the ruling TTD under YS Rajasekhar Reddy.
Sridhar Babu, who belongs to the Brahmin community, has the experience of serving as the Minister of Civil Supplies and Legislative Affairs in Kiran Kumar Reddy’s cabinet.
As former MP Ponnam Prabhakar from the district won as MLA from Husnabad constituency this time, he is assured of a ministerial position from BC category and the way he fought in Parliament during the statehood movement party ranks confident that he will be given berth in the cabinet as a senior leader with social equations.
Also, if Adi Srinivas is given a seat in the cabinet from Vemulawada constituency of Sircilla district, it is believed that it will help the strength of the party in that district.
Also, as the senior leader of the Congress, the current MLC Jeevan Reddy has lost the election, will given an opportunity to be heard in the Assembly.