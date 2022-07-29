Electricity Mahotsavam organised in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Reducing carbon emissions and using renewable energy sources should be promoted for the good of the future generations, said district Collector RV Karnan.

He took part in Ujjwala Bharat Ujjwala Bhavishyat-2047 Electricity Mahotsavam organised by NTPC Ramagundam TS Genco as part of the Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav celebrations here on Thursday.

The Collector said that for the country's development electrification along with mechanisation was important. Before the formation of Telangana state, the electricity generation was 6000 megawatts, after the formation of Telangana, the production increased to 16300 megawatts.

Everyone has to know the achievements of the State and the country in the power sector and should make a habit of saving electricity. Efforts have to be made to create awareness about electricity saving measures and students should know how electricity was generated and its importance, Karnan said. NTPC General Manager (Maintenance) Alok Thakur said that NTPC and TS Genco were organizing Azadi Amrit Utsavam in 773 districts of the country from July 25 to 30,.

He said that 403 giga watts (4 lakh megawatts) of electricity was being produced in the country now, which was 1300 megawatts when the country got independence. The target was to produce 500 gigawatts of electricity by 2030.

Electricity SE Gangadhar said that Telangana was now supplying electricity to all sectors 24 hours a day, thanks to the state Chief Minister KCR and Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao. The milestone of giving one lakh connections to the agriculture sector in Karimnagar district has been crossed.

He said that the District Collector has allocated space for the establishment of sub-stations in Odyaram in Gangadhara mandal and Qazipur village in Karimnagar mandal for 2 sub-stations in the district.

Students of KITS and WITS College of Engineering presented drama and dance performances on the importance of energy saving. District Nodal Officers Prem Reddy, Somla Bhukya, DEs of Electricity Department and others were present.