Eluru: Admit Covid patients immediately for treatment, Collector R Mutyala Raju tells officials

Eluru: West Godavari district Collector R Mutyala Raju has directed the officials to give financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to the kin of the Covid-19 victims for the funeral expenses.



The collector conducted a meeting with the officials on Wednesday and discussed the Covid treatment, facilities available in the hospitals, cases etc.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to hand over Rs 2000 to the recovered patients while discharged from the hospitals. Referring to the treatment, he asked the officials to admit the patients within half an hour of the confirmation of the Covid test result and keep ready the medicine, oxygen cylinders and other facilities to treat the patients. He made it clear that the dead body should not be kept in the hospitals more than 36 hours and hand over the body if the family members come forward to perform the funeral.

He made it clear that no Covid patient should die in West Godavari district due to Covid and asked the officials to take care of all patients. He suggested the officials to collect the information of the suspects through the volunteers and ensure conducting Covid tests immediately. He enquired about the Corona tests, kits available in the hospitals and suggested that not less than 6,000 Covid tests should be conducted in the district daily.