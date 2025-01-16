Employment Guarantee Scheme Works Reviewed in Ittikyala Mandal

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Narsing Rao inspected the works undertaken under the Employment Guarantee Scheme in Ittikyala Mandal on Thursday. During his visit, he reviewed the progress of works in Nandu Sheikpalle, Ittikyala, and Kodandapuram Gram Panchayats.

He inspected the NAPED compost pits constructed at a cost of ₹18,000, cattle sheds costing ₹86,000, and rooftop harvesting structures built for ₹25,000. He emphasized the need to complete the projects initiated under the five-month action plan from December to March without delay.

The Additional Collector highlighted that job card holders in the district, particularly farmers with less than five acres of land and those owning cattle, are benefiting from this scheme. He urged eligible farmers to make use of the opportunities provided under the program.

The inspection was attended by APO Shiva Jyothi, PAs Lavanya and Hasan, Panchayat Secretary, and Field Assistants.