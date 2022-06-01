Employment rate has increased by 20% in 2020-21 in IT sector: KTR

Hyderabad: The IT minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday released a report on IT sector. The IT report stated that State witnessed a growth of 26.14% in the IT/ITeS exports in 2021-22 over the previous year, recording a total of Rs 1,83,569 crore in IT/ITeS exports (the same for 2020-21 stood at Rs 1,45,522 crore). It also read that Telangana also observed employment in the IT sector go up by 23.78%, reaching 7,78,121 in 2021-22 over the previous year (1,49,506 jobs were added in 2020-21)

"The government has emphasised on promotion of tire-two cities," stated KTR.

According to the sources, NASSCOM estimated that the State contributed to about a third of the 4,50,000 net new jobs to the IT sector nationwide as well. KTR said that when State was formed in 2014, the IT exports stood at Rs 57,258 crore only. Similarly, the employment in Telangana's IT sector was 3,23,396 in 2014, which has since increased to 7,78,121.

Stressing on the need to build Telangana as a brand, KTR emphasised on the importance of higher education.

"Apart from education, the government is now focusing on improving mobility in tire two cities," said he IT minister. KTR also added that there are now 23.8 per cent more employees in the State services as compared to 2021.

KTR laid the foundation for the State's GRID policy foundation on 1 million square feet area at Kandalakoya in Telangana. The Telangana State Mobility Development programme, Plug and Play facilities will be available for tier-two cities beginning in October this year, he added.

KTR added that the upcoming IT tower at Nalgonda will be inaugurated next year and that it will help health companies operate in the district.

The IT Minister also stated that the 'medicine from the sky' initiative will be launched on a full scale next year (under which medicines are delivered to citizens via drones).

The state government also launched an AI-based pest control systems for six major cotton growing districts.

KTR added further the second phase of T-Hub will be launched on June 28.