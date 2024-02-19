Empowering Out-Of-School Girls: Sports competition held under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme

Mahabubnagar: In a significant stride towards the implementation of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, sports competitions were organised for out-of-school girls in Gundumal village of Naranpet district on Sunday.

This event was conducted in collaboration with the Women Development and Child Welfare Department and the District Youth and Sports Department. Addressing the gathering, MPP Madhukar Rao emphasised the importance of girls leading fulfilling lives in society, advocating against child marriages, and fostering avenues for them to achieve their aspirations.

He shed light on key legislative measures such as the POCSO Act and the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, highlighting the significance of protecting girls from exploitation and early marriages.

District Youth and Sports Officer Venkatesh commended the efforts of the District Collector and the District Welfare Officer in supporting initiatives to reintegrate dropout girls into the education system.

Former Sarpanch Suresh Reddy expressed delight at the initiative, emphasizing its role in instilling ambition and providing opportunities for girls to excel in life.