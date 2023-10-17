Empowering the youth with Telangana’s cyber safety boot camp

Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) in collaboration with SafeTeensOnline, a US-based non-profit startup on Monday announced the launch of Telangana Cyber safety Boot camp.

According to TSIC officials, this is a two-day virtual boot camp that will be held on October 20 and 21. This initiative is designed to revolutionise digital safety for students from 6 to 12 grades, ushering in a new era of cyber awareness.

Experience the Telangana Cyber safety Boot camp in just two insightful days will cover digital citizenship responsibilities, online risks, cyber etiquette, privacy, cyber security careers, educational paths, and their relevance in various fields.

Participating students will also compete in STO Cyber safety challenge to showcase their creativity and knowledge through video or poster created based on the discussed topics.

This comprehensive programme, featuring experts and engaging sessions, is designed to empower the next generation of digital citizens.

In today’s digital world, being aware of cyber safety is noteworthy. Here is where the Telangana Cyber safety Boot camp comes in, said senior official, TSIC.

This boot camp is especially helpful for students because it not only teaches them how to be safe online but also shows that working in cyber security can be an enriching experience.

So, by participating in this two-day boot camp, the students are not just looking out for themselves; they are making the online world safer for everyone, he added.