End of BRS rule certain in TS

Nelakondapall (Palair): Palair Congress candidate, TPCC campaign committee co-chairman and former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy took part in the Congress campaign and observed that the people were ready to throw out BRS in Bay of Bengal.

Srinivasa Reddy toured Muzzugudem, Anasagaram, Kotha Kothuru Tirumalapuram, Painampally Ramachandrapuram, Surdepalli Madrajupally Chennaram Bodula Banda villages in the constituency. He alleged that CM KCR was looting the people in Telangana, after achieving the statehood. He called for decimating the pink party.

He assured that two lakh jobs would be provided in the first year of Indiramma rule, and the poor would be supplied fine rice. He said the BRS was spending huge money to defeat him at the hustings, adding he would pull through with the blessings of people. He reiterated that once the Congress government was formed, the problems in rural areas would be addressed. He exuded confidence that a Congress leader would be sworn in as the Chief Minister on December 9.

Senior Congress leader Rayala Nageswara Rao and other leaders participated in the campaign.