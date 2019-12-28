Enforcement Directorate booked case against former IMS Director

Hyderabad : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked a case against Dr Ch Devika Rani, former Director of Insurance Medical Services (IMS) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Since the ACB officials found disproportionate assets and submitted the FIR registered against her, the ED sleuths are probing into the alleged money laundering by creating shell companies.

Earlier the ACB sleuths arrested her and other 16 officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act for violating rules in purchase of medicines and surgical kits and indulging in multi-crore scam.