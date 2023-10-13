Enforcing MCC: District Collector meets with bankers

WANAPARTHY: As part of enforcing the Model Code of Conduct, District Collector Tejas Nanda Lal Pawar met with bankers in the district on Thursday.

The Collector ordered the bankers to pay special attention to the opening of bank accounts of political leaders and candidates during the election period. He advised them to monitor the profits in the bank accounts from time to time and to provide information to the concerned Income Tax Department if there are transactions exceeding 10 lakhs.

The Collector further said that special attention should be paid to the cash conveying vehicles of all the concerned banks. He said that the movement of vehicles should be done only with full verification, and that no unauthorized person should be in the cash moving vehicles. He also instructed the official persons to wear ID cards with relevant documents.

The Collector said that FST (Flying Squad Teams) will roam around the district and confiscate the money if anyone is suspected of having cash of more than Rs 50,000 without any evidence.

“As the code of conduct of elections is in force, it is necessary to identify the transactions of small amounts through anyone’s account,” he said and added that people like businessmen and wine shops in the district deposit huge amounts of money.

The Collector instructed the bankers to provide daily transaction information to the district collector’s office of every bank in the evening by monitoring the transactions in suspicious accounts especially in the district.