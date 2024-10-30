Live
- HC grants bail to 'aides' of AAP leader Satyendar Jain
- Advisory for bursting firecrackers from doctors, Minto Hospital prepares to treat patients
- Police raids belt shops in Old City, two arrested
- Bharath explains new industrial policy to Sri City corporate honchos
- Anakapalli district police seize 448 kg ganja
- Anantapur police recover over 10,000 mobiles from 22 states
- UP jail inmates go creative with diyas, sweets ahead of Diwali
- Officials will be held accountable for missing commercial tax targets: CM
- This Diwali, city set to burst green crackers with a bang
- Hasanamba temple prefers officials and politicians than common devotees
Just In
Engg, law colleges sanctioned for Mahbubnagar district
Highlights
State Planning Board vice-chairman Dr G Chinna Reddy on Tuesday announced the approval of engineering and law colleges for the united Mahbubnagar district.
Wanaparthy: State Planning Board vice-chairman Dr G Chinna Reddy on Tuesday announced the approval of engineering and law colleges for the united Mahbubnagar district. He stated that this decision by the government would significantly benefit the educational development in the district.
Reddy mentioned that the district has been quite underdeveloped in the education sector; this initiative by the government would greatly contribute to its progress. He expressed his gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy and the ministers for their decision, which was made in the recent State Cabinet meeting.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS