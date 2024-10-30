Engg, law colleges sanctioned for Mahbubnagar district

Wanaparthy: State Planning Board vice-chairman Dr G Chinna Reddy on Tuesday announced the approval of engineering and law colleges for the united Mahbubnagar district. He stated that this decision by the government would significantly benefit the educational development in the district.

Reddy mentioned that the district has been quite underdeveloped in the education sector; this initiative by the government would greatly contribute to its progress. He expressed his gratitude to CM Revanth Reddy and the ministers for their decision, which was made in the recent State Cabinet meeting.