Engg students seek clarity on fee structure, reimbursement

Hyderabad: The economically weaker engineering students have requested the State government to take the decision on fee structure and increase the amount of fee reimbursement for these section students. The first phase of counselling for engineering courses has begun, with no notification from the education department regarding fee structure. Consequently, students are in dilemma and concern have been raised that Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) have not finished infrastructural inspection in affiliated colleges. With this hike mostly economically weaker sections students will be affected.

According to the engineering students, the fee hike effect will be more on the economical weaker section students and due to this despite securing good ranks in the entrance exams, they will be forced to take admission in non-reputed colleges.

Keerthi, who is waiting for her engineering counselling, said, "Our counselling has begun and yet no decision has been taken by the Telangana Admission and fee regulatory Committee on the fee structure. With this, it is going to put the burden on our pockets and in various private engineering colleges fees differs, starting from Rs 2 lakh."

Also as per the fee reimbursement scheme in Telangana, students whose ranks are less than 10,000 in TS EAMCET get a 100 per cent fee from the State government. However, students whose rank is 10,000 and above in the entrance test get Rs 35,000 only irrespective of the fees of the engineering colleges in Telangana and that amount will be not sufficient, it will be better if the state government increases the fee reimbursement scheme amount, she added.

"First phase counselling has begun, very soon our classes will begin, yet state government has not decided anything on fee reimbursements. The government gives only Rs 35,000. The rest has to be paid by the students. This is very unfair and the government should pay the full fee in this regard. Another concern has been raised that JNTUH also conducts counselling without inspecting the affiliated engineering colleges. As every year inspection takes place before counselling and also report is given and also affiliation is been renewed but till date, nothing has taken place. Students who will be securing seats in the respective colleges will have hardship and will have a serious impact on their career", said Anil Rao, an engineering student.

"Yet the State government has not taken any decision on increasing the amount of fee reimbursement scheme. I am eagerly waiting for the decision, along private colleges this year even government colleges have increase fee," said another engineering student.