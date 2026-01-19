Ensure decisive victory for Cong in municipal polls: Bhatti to cadre

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Sunday called upon Congress leaders and workers to ensure a decisive victory for the party in the upcoming municipal and corporation elections, asserting that the Congress flag must fly high across urban local bodies.

Addressing a public meeting at Palair in the district, Bhatti Vikramarka said the district has emerged as a role model in the state by securing victories for nearly 85 per cent of Congress-backed candidates in the recent Sarpanch elections.He said that, with the support of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and in coordination with three Cabinet ministers from Khammam district, the government is undertaking several initiatives to strengthen irrigation, education and healthcare infrastructure. These include the establishment of a JNTU university branch, a nursing college, and irrigation development works such as linking the Munneru river to Paleru.

Referring to unemployment, the Deputy Chief Minister said Khammam district has a large number of educated unemployed youth and stressed that providing employment opportunities is a key priority. He said this would be possible only through the establishment of large-scale industries. Bhatti Vikramarka urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to allot a major industrial park to Khammam district and to sanction key projects to ensure the district’s overall development.