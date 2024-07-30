Ensure law and order in city, or face people’s wrath; Akbar cautions govt

Hyderabad: While reminding the ruling Congress of the next GHMC polls, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi cautioned that unless the law and order is set in order and the behaviour of the police is changed, the Congress may not be able to shift the situation in its favour and may have to face people’s wrath. He felt that poaching could only be the remedy for prevailing over city politics.

Participating in the discussion on demands for grants in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, Akbaruddin, in a satirical tone, said that the ruling Congress, which does not have numbers in the city, was forced to poach from BRS. He said that the party will not be able to let the tide shift in its favour even in the next GHMC polls, lest the law and order are not properly handled. “You do not have numbers in the city. There will be GHMC elections, and people are unhappy with the behaviour of the police. You are forced to take (poach) from this side. Now you have nothing here (the city), and this will not change if this continues,” felt the MIM floor leader.

Contradicting the government's assertions about law and order, Akbaruddin stated that, contrary to the claims of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister that law and order is under control, murders and other crimes have actually increased. He said the police in parts of Old City were allegedly indulging in beating the youth with lathis after 11 pm, while in other parts of the city even wine shops are allowed during later night hours. “While these policemen have taken on the responsibility of ensuring that everyone goes to sleep early, crime is still occurring during the daytime. By 10:30 pm, everyone was forced inside their houses, yet, in contrast, the wine shops were still operating late into the night. Ironically, this was not far from the Commissioner's office. I shall be filing a PIL in High Court against police excesses if these are not stopped. If these atrocities continue, I will be forced to go to court,” he said.

He urged the government to impose total prohibition in the State to control crime, and if not, to change the name of Excise and Prohibition Department to only the Excise Department.

“I urge you to adopt the Gandhian goal of total prohibition. In the time of NTR, total prohibition was adopted, but later this was reversed, and the word prohibition became taboo. I request the government to earmark some amount for campaigns to discourage alcohol consumption,” Akbaruddin urged.