Ensure peaceful conduct of Ganesh immersion, officials told

Sircilla: District Collector Anurag Jayanthi and SP Rahul Hegde directed official conduct the immersion of Ganesh idols in a peaceful manner on August 9 and ensure that no untoward incidents take place. The District Collector and SP conducted a review of the Vinayaka Nimajjanam arrangements with the concerned officials in the city on Monday.

The concerned municipal commissioners explained that 580 idols have been installed in Sircilla Municipality limits and 220 idols in Vemulawada Municipality, and 3 cranes are available at each place to immerse them.

Speaking on this occasion, District Collector Anurag Jayanthi ordered to take up the arrangements especially in Sircilla and Vemulawada Municipalities. Public address system, lighting and CCTV cameras should be installed. The District Fisheries officer has been directed to ensure that yard swimmers are available at the ponds.

The officials were asked to see to it that fire engines and ambulances are available at important places to prevent accidents. It has been suggested to the RDOs that revenue, police, municipal and panchayat officials and staff should be given responsibility to perform their duties at the immersion sites.

The officials concerned have been directed to submit the list of places where immersion is conducted at mandal and village level by Tuesday evening. The Collector said that the immersion should be done peacefully without any untoward incident.