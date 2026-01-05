Ensure rigorous ward-wise voter mapping, urges AC

Kaghaznagar: District Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari on Sunday directed officials to carry out the ward-wise voter mapping process in all municipalities with utmost precision.

The Additional Collector inspected MC Gafi School and DAV Laxmipath Singhania School in Kagaznagar, along with Kagaznagar Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla and municipal commissioners. During the visit, he reviewed the facilities provided at polling stations and the door-to-door survey being conducted as part of the comprehensive revision of electoral rolls.

Addressing officials, Tiwari said that the voter mapping exercise within municipal wards must be conducted meticulously. He explained that the electoral rolls provided by the Election Commission of India had been made available on the TEPOL portal, and that while voter lists were available polling-station-wise for Assembly constituencies, municipal voters must be mapped ward-wise.

He instructed officials to thoroughly examine objections and complaints received on the draft electoral rolls.