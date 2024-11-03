Ensure smooth process of paddy procurement, Uttam tells officials

Hyderabad: State Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed officials to ensure a smooth and efficient paddy procurement process across Telangana, emphasising the importance of a flawless operation.

Addressing a video conference with all District Collectors, held by Principal Secretary and Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan, the minister urged for meticulous planning as paddy starts arriving at procurement centres in large quantities. He highlighted that the paddy harvest in this season is expected to be 150 lakh metric tonnes worth Rs 30,000 crore. The state has allocated Rs 20,000 crore for procurement, with provisions for additional funds as needed.

Uttam explained that the government is now moving towards securitising stocks, requiring a 10 percent bank guarantee from millers with clean records, while those with a history of default must provide a 20 per cent guarantee.

The Minister granted District Collectors authority to make local decisions while keeping the Civil Supplies Commissioner informed to ensure seamless operations. The government has set up intermediary godowns with a storage capacity of 30 lakh metric tonnes to handle any contingencies. In case of delays, District Collectors should store paddy in godowns managed by the State Warehousing Corporation or agricultural marketing committees.

The minister wanted the borders to be strictly monitored to prevent paddy or rice from other states from entering Telangana, ensuring that the Rs 500 bonus benefits elangana farmers alone.

He instructed officials to equip all Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs) with necessary infrastructure to prevent crop loss from unseasonal rains. “We are authorising District Collectors to take immediate and decisive action. The government will reimburse expenses later if required. The aim is to prevent any damage to farmers’ produce due to delays or weather-related issues,” he said.