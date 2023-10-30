Entire Pilligundla Thanda joins Congress

Bommalaramaram (Bhongir): The whole Pilligundla Thanda in Bommalaramaram mandal in Aler assembly constituency joined the Congress party in the presence of TPCC general secretary and Aler constituency in-charge Birla Ailaiah on Sunday. There are 201 families in Thanda and all of them were brought under the Congress fold.

Speaking on this occasion, Ailaiah said the party rank and file should work hard to hoist the Congress flag on Aleru soil. Among the main leaders of Thanda who joined the party are Venkatesh, Devender, Narender, Govind, Nari, Sudhakar, Jabar Singh and Srinu Naik.