EPFO building a temple for the workforce- Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Office Complex of the Zonal Office Telangana and the Regional Office in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Thursday.

Additionally, he virtually inaugurated the Regional Office in Naroda, Gujarat, and laid the foundation stone for staff quarters in Gurugram, Haryana. Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, senior officials from the Ministry, representatives from the State Government, and distinguished guests were present for the occasion.

Addressing the inaugural event, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized that this building is not merely a physical structure but a "temple" for the workforce, where workers will find their needs met and can be assured of the government's unwavering support for their well-being and satisfaction. The Union Minister highlighted that these newly inaugurated office buildings aim to serve the people of India better, with EPFO offices dedicated to fulfilling their needs. He further praised the ongoing reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, particularly in prudently managing EPFO funds, ensuring an interest rate of 8.5 per cent—an offer unmatched by any bank. Dr Mandaviya also pointed out the convenience brought by digital platforms, allowing workers to manage their EPFO accounts, withdraw pensions, and make claims without needing to visit physically or provide signatures. He spoke about the upcoming EPFO 3.0, which will make the EPFO system as accessible as a bank, including future plans for withdrawing money via ATMs. He reiterated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the nation has been undergoing a transformation, where both formal and informal workers are at the heart of building a new Bharat. Dr Mandaviya assured the audience that the government is committed to enhancing EPFO services and infrastructure to better serve workers and promised that the office will always be available to extend service to the people.

During the event, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy highlighted the significant role of the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) in society, acknowledging the important reforms introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He also extended his gratitude to Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya for his tireless efforts to ensure the welfare of the people, commending his dedication and leadership in improving EPFO's infrastructure and services. The inauguration of these offices is part of EPFO's broader strategy to reach out to members and rationalize larger offices for more effective workload management. The newly inaugurated Regional Office in Banjara Hills will serve approximately 550,000 members and over 11,000 establishments.

The Regional Office in Naroda will service 500,000 members and 8,000 establishments. The new building in Begumpet, Hyderabad, will also house an Additional Data Centre of EPFO. To improve technological advancements in service delivery. The EPFO’s Staff Quarters near Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram will cover a total area of 10,534 square meters, providing residential facilities, including a community hall for 155 families of EPFO officials.

These state-of-the-art facilities, equipped with modern digital infrastructure, represent EPFO's commitment to enhancing service delivery through office rationalization and technological integration while fulfilling the aspirations of EPFO staff for quality residential facilities.

The minister said these initiatives mark a significant step towards enhancing infrastructure and operational capacity to better serve workers and stakeholders,across the country, underscoring the Ministry's commitment to strengthening labour welfare and administrative efficiency.