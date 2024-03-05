Equip students with English speaking skills: CM to newly recruited teachers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday appealed to the newly recruited teaching staff to provide communication skills in English to students, enabling them to compete at international level for jobs.

He said some, who studied in Gudiwada and Guntur were criticising him for not being good at English, but they forget that English is a language, which is helpful in getting employed.

The CM was speaking after handing over letters of appointment to the newly recruited Gurukul teachers at LB Stadium. Reddy said the stadium will be registered in history forever. ‘The Congress government had began its journey at the stadium in 2004, which created history to make farmers kings. In December 2023 Indiramma Rajyam was formed by providing six guarantees; the first file for this was also signed at the stadium. This has also become the venue for giving certificates to 30,000 new recruits within three months’.

The CM pointed out that youth and unemployed had played a major role by fighting and sacrificing for Telangana. A few had killed self in hope that the State will be achieved based on their sacrifices. Instead of working with the spirit of the agitation, the earlier rulers opted for posts and thirst for money during the last ten years. In intoxication of farmhouse, they dashed the hopes of unemployed, he remarked. ‘This is the reason why 30,000 appointment letters have been given within a span of three months.’

The CM said, along with a democratic spirit, the employees should work with social spirit. “I have studied in a government school. I have become the CM with teachings of my teachers. I have not studied in corporate schools of Guntur and Gudiwada. Those who had studied in such schools are mocking my English. Every student should be taught English; teachers should make students conscious of the State and the country,” said Reddy. ’It’s the responsibility of teachers to shape the career of students. The earlier rulers said they have started Gurukulams, but they lack basic infrastructure.

The CM said a model residential school policy would be ushered in by the government. A model school was sanctioned in Kodangal where the campus would come up in 25 acres. The residential schools will be university models. Reddy said he wants one model campus in all 119 constituencies.

The CM said the previous government had closed 6,000 schools of the poor families and deprived them of education. He took potshots at BRS leaders, saying a doctor was sent to jail for not treating a sick dog of KCR’s grandson. ‘Don’t we need to hang those who deceived thousands of youth by not giving jobs’ he sought to know.

The CM said the government wanted to see happiness in faces of job achievers; hence the programme was organised in the LB stadium. ‘It is not taking up programs like this for campaign, but to fill in confidence in lakhs of people. The government has given notification for filling Group-1 posts and organising mega DSC with over 11,000 posts, he added.