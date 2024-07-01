Live
Eradication of child labor through Operation Muskan-X: SP Rohit Raju IPS
Formation of five special teams across the district
Bhadradri Kothagudem: As a part of eradication of child labour, Operation Muskan-X, which has been ambitiously undertaken by the government, will be conducted from 01.07.2024 to 31.07.2024. District SP Rohit Raju IPS has revealed in a statement today that raids will be conducted to free child laborers in industries and business communities.
He said that a total of five special teams have been formed across the district to conduct these raids. registrationHe said that strict legal action will be taken. He explained that the children caught by the Operation Muskan-X teams will be identified and handed over to their parents safely. After that, the parents of the children have been counselled.
They informed that the orphans will be shifted to care homes. If any child laborers are found anywhere in the district, immediately dial 100 or 1098.The SP appealed to the police to call and give information to them. On this occasion, he informed that the main objective of operation Muskan-X is to identify child laborers in the district and protect them.