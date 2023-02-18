Errabelli calls Revanth an agent of Chandrababu

Jangaon: In which way A Revanth Reddy and YSRTP chief YS Sharmila were connected to separate Telangana agitation, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao questioned. Speaking to media persons in Jangaon on Friday, the minister said that Revanth and Sharmila have made baseless allegations against him during their padayatras.

"I persuaded Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu to write a letter to the Centre supporting the formation of Telangana State. Revanth needs to tell what his role in the Telangana Movement was. We all have cases booked against us in connection with separate statehood agitation. Does Revanth have a single case against him? Instead Revanth went to jail in the cash for vote scam," Errabelli said. "I have received lathi blows in Maharashtra fighting against the illegal construction of Babli project," he said.

"Revanth is an agent of Chandrababu. Congress, which won 15 seats in 2018 is in no position to win at least five in the next elections under the leadership of Revanth," he added.

Stating that senior Congress leaders were up against Revanth, he expressed doubts over the latter's victory prospects in Kodangal constituency.

Errabelli said that Sharmila needed to talk properly instead of vaguely criticising the BRS. Stating that YS Rajasekhara Reddy had earned somewhat a good name in Telangana, Errabelli advised Sharmila not to spoil her father's reputation by talking indecently. He also played down the allegations of land grabbing terming them as baseless. He said that Revanth and Sharmila were not aware of the development in Jangaon district. Errabelli said that both Revanth and Sharmila were making a mockery of democracy by carrying out padayatras with a rented crowd.

Earlier, Errabelli along with Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah, Jangaon zilla parishad chairman P Sampath Reddy and others, celebrated the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by cutting a cake. Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli said that KCR is a symbol of self confidence. "KCR led the Telangana agitation successfully. KCR put Telangana on a growth path ahead of other States in the country," Errabelli said.