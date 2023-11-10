Errabelli hits back at Revanth

Palakurthi (Jangaon): Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao strongly hit back at the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy a few hours later the latter addressed a rally in Palakurthi on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, Errabelli said that Revanth who was caught red-handed in the cash-for-vote case was trying to blame him. “Revanth has the habit of deceiving the political parties. Holding the Congress in his clutches, Revanth sold out the party tickets. The Congressmen themselves are calling him ‘Retentha Reddy’,” Errabelli said.

People are aware of Revanth’s past who started his career as a worker who used to stick advertisement bills, he said. “I used to call Revanth an item song when we were both in Telugu Desam,” Errabelli said. He further called him a broker and joker. Errabelli said that his ancestors have thousands of acres. He said that he has given 250 acres to Ram Chandra Mission.