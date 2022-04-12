Errabelli joins KCR at Delhi protest

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao is seen in animated discussion with the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the TRS people's representatives' protest against the Central Government demanding it to procure paddy from Telangana in Delhi on Monday.

Meanwhile, Errabelli in a statement said that Mahatma Phule, who was born in Maharashtra, was a thinker, social reformer and writer, was one of the foremost champions of social justice.

"Phule strived for equal rights for all regardless of caste and creed. Phule also worked towards eradicating untouchability and the caste system, Errabelli said.