CM Chandrababu orders probe over fire at Amaravati site

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday reviewed the fire incident that broke out late Monday night at Rayapudi in the Amaravati capital region.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on preliminary findings, stating that plastic pipes belonging to the Mega Group were destroyed in the blaze at the HOD Towers construction site.

Expressing concern over the recurring fire incidents in the capital region, Mr Naidu raised suspicions about their frequency and directed officials to conduct a thorough investigation. He asked them to ascertain whether the latest incident was accidental or involved any form of conspiracy.

The Chief Minister noted that construction materials belonging to various contracting agencies had been damaged in at least three such incidents so far.

He further announced that a high-level review meeting with CRDA officials and senior police officers would be held later on Tuesday to assess the situation and determine further action.