Mobile Stake App for Android and iOS | Installation Guides and Features

The Stake mobile application is one of the best on-the-go options for all users from India. It offers the same features, as on the desktop website. In the Stake app you can place bets pre match and live play casino games and use the same promotions. Another important point, is that the application is completely free for download and you can get it just in a couple of clicks!

Key Facts About the Stake App

You can find the full functionality of the desktop site in the Stake application, Below are the key points Indian users should know before downloading:

Game library, Full access to 4,000+ casino games and live dealer tables and the sportsbook from a single app;

Sports betting. 35+ disciplines available, including cricket, kabaddi, football, and esports.

Payments UPI NetBanking and crypto deposits are available directly in the app.

Push notifications, iOS users receive updates on bet results, promotions, and account activity;

Adaptive interface- layout adjusts automatically to screen size of both phones and tablets;

Account management. Registration, KYC verification, and withdrawals are fully supported in the app.

Stake Android Download Guide

Android version of Stake runs as a PWA which installs directly from the browser in a few steps and No APK file or third-party source needed, and here is how it works:

Open a browser Launch Chrome or any modern browser, on your Android device and go to Stake. Log in or sign up access of your existing account or register a new one directly in the browser. Open browser and menu tap the three dot icon in the top right corner of the browser. Add to home screen and Select "Add to Home Screen" from the menu then confirm the action. Launch the app: The Stake icon appears on your home screen. Tap it to open the PWA and start playing.

System Requirements for Android

No dedicated software is needed to run the Stake PWA on Android. A browser and an internet connection are enough. Here you can check some of the key points.





Parameter Requirement OS Android 8.0 or later Browser Chrome, Firefox, or any modern browser Internet Stable Wi-Fi or mobile data connection Storage ~3 MB

Compatible Android Devices

The Stake PWA runs on any Android device with a supported browser. The following popular models work without issues:

Samsung Galaxy, S21, S22, S23, S24, S25;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 14, POCO X6, POCO F6;

Realme 12, Realme 12 Pro, Realme Narzo 70;

OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 13;

Vivo V30, Vivo Y200, iQOO Neo 9 Pro;

Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Oppo F27 Pro.

Stake iOS App: Easy Download Guide

If you use iOS then the Stake app is available in the App Store, as a native app Installation takes under a minute and the app gives full access to the casino sportsbook, and account settings. The steps below cover the full download process:

Open App Store. Launch the App Store at your iPhone or iPad. Search for Stake. Type "Stake" in the search bar and find the official app. Download the app- Tap "Get" and confirm with Face ID, Touch ID, or your Apple ID password. Launch the app. Open Stake from your home screen and log in or create a new account.

iOS App System Requirements

Before downloading check that your device meets the minimum requirements, The table below lists everything needed to run the Stake app on iOS.





Parameter Requirement OS iOS 15.6 or later Size 39.1 MB Age Rating 18+ RAM 2 GB+

Compatible Devices for iOS App

Not all Apple devices support the current version of the Stake app. The list below covers all iPhones and iPads that run the app:

iPhone 13;

iPhone 14;

iPhone 15;

iPhone 16;

iPhone 17;

iPad Air 5th generation and later;

iPad Pro 3rd generation and later;

iPad mini 6th generation and later.

Register on Stake App

Registration on the Stake app works the same way on both Android and iOS. The form takes under 2 minutes to complete. New users can also sign up instantly via Google or Facebook, and here is how the process works:

Open the app, Launch Stake app on your device and tap "Register" on the main screen. Enter details and Fill in your email address, username, and password in the registration form. Add referral code Expand the "Referral Code" field and enter a code if you have one. This step is optional. Confirm age, Check box to confirm you are 18 or older and agree to the Terms and Conditions. Registe: Tap the "Register" button to create your account. Alternatively, tap "Google" or "Facebook" to sign up with an existing account. Verify account: Open the verification link sent to your email inbox to activate the account. Start playing or betting: Choose the casino game or sports and make your first deposit. After that, you can start to enjoy all the features on the go.

Why Users Choose the Stake app in India

The Stake app covers everything available on the desktop site so that you can get the same experience but on the go. Indian players get full access, to sports betting and casino games and INR payments from a single mobile interface. The points below outline the main reasons, users prefer the app over the browser version:

No storage load. The Android PWA requires no download space, which makes it ideal for devices with limited storage;

Optimised interface. Buttons, menus, and bet slips are sized and arranged for touchscreen use;

Instant session restore. The app saves the session state so users return to where they left off after closing;

App Store availability. The iOS app receives regular updates through the App Store with no manual reinstallation;

Push notifications of iOS users receive real-time alerts on bet results, promotions, and account updates.

Faq

Is the Stake app available for download in India?

Yes. Android users install the app as a PWA from stake.com. iOS users download it from the App Store.

Does the Stake app support INR deposits?

Yes, UPI and NetBanking deposits in INR are available and directly in the app with instant credit.

What is the minimum iOS version required for run the Stake app?

The app requires iOS 15.6 or later, Older devices need a system update before installation.

Can I place live bets of cricket in the app?

Yes: Live betting on cricket is available in the app, including IPL 2026 markets with real-time odds updates.

Do I need to complete KYC verification at the app?

Yes. KYC is required for withdrawals. Stake accepts an Aadhaar card, a passport, or a PAN card as valid documents.