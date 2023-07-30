Errabelli pats DWCRA women’s contribution

Hanumakonda: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao praised the performance and experience of Telangana Women’s DWCRA Groups on Saturday. He met with 15 women from Orugallu Maha Samakhya, a poverty alleviation organization from Hanumakonda, who had recently gone to Ladakh to train women’s groups there.

The minister congratulated the women on their work and inquired about the training methods they have been using. He also learned about the organization’s efforts to alleviate poverty and promote economic development for women in rural areas.

Orugallu Maha Samakhya is a federation of 10 best-progressed ideal societies in Warangal district. It has been conducting service programs for 18 years. In 2015, the organization was recognized as the only national-level human resource organization in Telangana. About 460 resource persons from the organization have received proper training and are imparting training in various states of the country.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that CM KCR has strengthened the DWCRA communities. He noted that 45,60,518 women are members of 4,35,364 self-help societies under the auspices of the Poverty Alleviation Organization. He said that there is no other place in the country where women are organized on such a large scale except in Telangana.

The programme was also attended by Warangal ZP in-charge CEO, Warangal DRDO Sampath Rao, Thakkellapally Ravinder Rao of Serpana, women, resource persons, senior community resource persons of Orugallu Maha Samakhya, and others.