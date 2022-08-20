Erratic water supply irks residents of Dammaiguda

Hyderabad: Residents of Dammaiguda are in arms against the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) for irregular supply and supply of contaminated water.

Alleging irregular water supply for the past several days they said that they are receiving drinking water only once in 15 days. Though many complaints were lodged with the Water Board, Dammaiguda Municipality and Pollution Board, no permanent solution has been taken. As a result, residents are forced to be dependent on groundwater.

Locals pointed out that two years back water pipelines were laid by the water board but they are left to the mercy of bore water and private water suppliers, as there are receiving water very irregularly.

Also, the bore well water that they are receiving is contaminated due to the Jawahar Nagar dumping yard.

"The water issue in Dammaiguda seems to be never-ending. Around 60,000 resident reside here and are dependent on groundwater. But the water which we receive is polluted due to the polluted water which is discharged from the Jawahar Nagar dump yard. The polluted water discharged from the dump yard gets mixed with groundwater posing a threat of diseases to the people residing around here, said R Santhi, a resident of Dammaiguda.

"We are vexed of complaining the water board and pollution board regarding the irregular water supply. Also the water which we are receiving is polluted. The Dammaiguda municipality always attributes every developmental issue to shortage of funds.

Whether it is relaying or repair of roads or installation of streetlights, laying water pipelines we are informed that there is fund crunch to carry out the works," said a local.

"We are only receiving drinking water fortnightly. The water which we receive every 15 days is also polluted. Sometimes we receive whitish or blackish colour water. Due to poor quality of water supply, many are being infected with diseases.

We also requested the pollution board to test the water but till date, no officials have visited our area for testing," said Naveen another resident of Dammaiguda.