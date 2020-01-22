Essential items distributed in orphanage in Patancheru

Patancheru (BHEL): A special programme was orgainsed to donate grossery items and blankets at Mahima Ministries (Orphans Home) on Tuesday in Ameenpur and Child Care Institution for Boys and Girls, under the ages of Sanrakshika CISF unit of BHEL.

Dr. S P S Tomer, Commandant, Sweta Tomer, president, Sanrakshika, and A Chakraborty, Assistant Commandant, with his family members, distributed the items. The items were donated by CISF personnel of BHEL, Hyderabad.