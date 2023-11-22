Etela flays KCR, alleges he neglected sole aim of separate Telangana

Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender, a member of the BJP National Working Committee and Chairman of the Campaign Committee, criticized the TRS government in Telangana for not delivering on their promises of water, funds, and appointments over the past ten years. He stated that if the BJP forms a double-engine government in Telangana, the SC classification will be implemented.

Rajender attended a political gathering in Mulugu along with former Rajya Sabha members Garikapati Mohan Rao and BJP MLA candidate Dr. Ajmira Prahlad. Rajender praised Chandulal, the father of Prahlad, and emphasized the need to support his son. He highlighted the achievements of the Modi government at the center, such as providing fertilizer subsidies to farmers and announced that the BJP manifesto is equivalent to sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita, Quran, and Bible. Rajender criticized CM KCR's decision to reduce rice purchases and promised that if the BJP comes to power, they will provide fair prices for agricultural produce.





He also pledged to provide free medical treatment, quality English teaching, 4 free gas cylinders per year for women, and interest-free loans of Rs. 4200 crores. Rajender accused CM KCR of not meeting with ministers, IAS, and IPS officers and questioned his ability to connect with the people. He also criticized the TRS government for failing to provide jobs to students and alleged that leaked papers damaged the morale of the youth. Rajender promised to establish a bus depot, convert Rajupeta into a mandal, and strengthen the RTC (Road Transport Corporation) in Mulugu if the BJP candidate Prahlad wins the election.





Garikapati Mohan Rao, a former state member and member of the BJP National Working Committee, has voiced his concern about the underrepresentation of Backward Classes (BCs) in the political sphere. He questioned why BCs, who make up 54 percent of the population in the Telangana region, have not been given the opportunity to become the Chief Minister. He discussed this matter in a central core committee meeting of the BJP six months ago.





Rao stated that if the Congress and BRS (a political party) come to power, someone from the Open Category (OC) will become the Chief Minister. "However, if the BC community wants representation, they need to support and vote for the BJP. People who have given chances to other parties like the TDP, Congress, and BRS in the Mulugu constituency are now being urged to give the BJP a chance this time," Rao said.



He said Dr. Prahlad, the son of Chandulal who entered politics through the TDP party, is now contesting as an MLA from the BJP. He is requesting the support and blessings of the TDP ranks. The people from BC, SC, ST, and backward communities are urged to consider this opportunity and make their decision wisely.

He said Manda krishna, who has been advocating for SC classification for 30 years, has discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He believes that the BJP government is taking steps towards addressing this matter, while the BRS and Congress are deceiving the people with false promises.





The central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed their willingness to establish a technical university and a tribal university in Mulugu, Garikapati said and accused Chief Minister KCR of negligence in the delayed establishment of the National Tribal University in Mulugu. He said a survey is currently being conducted to establish a railway line to Mulugu, with plans for the train to run up to Pasra Manuguru in Mulugu district. The budget has allocated Rs. 9 crores for this project.



Garikapati Mohan Rao has revealed that the BJP government is committed to fulfilling its promises and is actively working towards the development and representation of various communities.

Ajmira Chandulal's son, Prahlad, stated that his father played a significant role in bringing development to the Mulugu constituency. He mentioned that his father's name will be honored on stone plaques at various development projects, such as government degree colleges, courts, and market yards in every village. Prahlad criticized the current ruling party for not completing projects like the SC Community Hall and mini stadiums. He also accused the Chief Minister of neglecting Mulugu by not providing special development funds and hindering the formation of Mallampally mandal.

Prahlad promised to complete all pending works and serve the people of Mulugu if given the opportunity. He emphasized his commitment to supporting the tribal community without infringing on the rights of non-tribals. Prahlad acknowledged the welfare schemes introduced by Prime Minister Modi, including Ayushman Bharat, which provides up to Rs.10 lakh for free corporate medical treatment. He contrasted this with CM KCR's Arogya Shri, which only covers up to Rs. 1.5 lakh. Prahlad highlighted the importance of making agriculture profitable and ensuring farmers can support their families. He called upon the people to support the BJP, which is positive about the SC classification, and help them win and serve the constituency.

The Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha was attended by approximately 10,000 people, including former MP Chada Suresh Reddy and various BJP leaders at the state and district levels. Mandal officials and members were also present.