Etela Rajender flags of TRS govt, alleges distribution of money in Huzurabad by-election

Huzurabad by-election BJP candidate Etela Rajender reacted strongly to the conduct of polling in Huzurabad. He said that the TRS leaders were committing abuse of power and alleged that everyone acted unilaterally. Speaking to media on Sunday, Rajender said that the ruling party had acted in a manner to destroy the democracy and alleged MLAs distributed money. Etela alleged that EVMs moved in the buses were changed and fumed at Chief Minister KCR for making all sorts of attempts to defeat him in Huzurabad.



Meanwhile, BJP leaders DK Aruna, Rajasingh, and N Ramachandra Rao met state Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goyal. After the Huzurabad polling and complained about shifting VVPAT to another vehicle. They demanded a full investigation into the evacuation incident of VVPAT that took place at night.



On the other hand, Returning Officer responded to the move of EVMs and VVPATS in Karimnagar and asked the public not to believe social media rumours. Congress and BJP have already objected to the move of EVMs in the car and Congress candidate Venkat has complained with the concerned authorities. The Congress and BJP leaders are incensed over how the elections are being conducted and the shifting of EVMs.

